BREAKING NEWS: Four injured in Crawford Co. derailment .

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.
FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Four injured people were taken from the scene of a derailment along the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River between De Soto and Ferryville Thursday afternoon.
The four had non-life-threatening injuries according to Tri-State Ambulance. They left the scene by ground.
Two of those were alert and conscious when they left according to Crawford Co. Emergency Management's Marc Myhre.
The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Myhre said the train was carrying batteries and paint. He said there isn't any danger to the public.
BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said in a statement to WXOW, "Two of the three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying freight of all kinds are reported to be derailed on the bluff side of the Mississippi River. The main track is blocked in both directions and an estimated time for reopening the track is not available. Crew members are accounted for, with one receiving medical evaluation. Local first responders are on-site. BNSF has personnel en route to the scene and the cause of the incident is under investigation."
Emergency crews from multiple departments and agencies including fire departments from Ferryville and De Soto, the Wisconsin DNR, and Crawford County Hazmat team are on the water to deploy booms to contain any spills from either the engines or railcars.
Myhre said he believed that approximately 20 cars derailed off of the BNSF line. Two cars that were linked together did end up floating downriver of the derailment. Crews were in the process of recovering the containers.
Myhre said any hazardous materials onboard the train were contained and don't pose a danger to the public or emergency responders.
Video shared by Carrie Nolan shows a number of cars in the water.
Other viewer photos show at least one car floating in the Mississippi River.
When asked, Myhre said that the cause of the derailment is known yet. He did say that the tracks are located "well above" any floodwaters that have affected the river. Myhre said he expected BNSF will have a report on the cause at a later date.
As crews work, Myhre asked that people avoid the area. Highway 35 is closed with traffic detoured around the highway south of De Soto and north of Ferryville.
Authorities have suggested the following detour route: STH 56 in Genoa to Viroqua to STH 27 south to STH 171 in Crawford Co. Please avoid STH 35 near DeSoto.
