BREAKING NEWS: Four injured in Crawford Co. derailment .

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Houston and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

BREAKING NEWS: Four injured in Crawford Co. derailment .

  • 0

Marc Myhre from Crawford County Emergency Management gives an update on the derailment and its impact.

Video from the scene of a 20 car derailment in Crawford County Thursday afternoon

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available. 

FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Four injured people were taken from the scene of a derailment along the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River between De Soto and Ferryville Thursday afternoon.

SLIDE SHOW: Images from Crawford Co. Train Derailment

The four had non-life-threatening injuries according to Tri-State Ambulance. They left the scene by ground. 

Two of those were alert and conscious when they left according to Crawford Co. Emergency Management's Marc Myhre.

Derailment aerial.jpg

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Myhre said the train was carrying batteries and paint. He said there isn't any danger to the public. 

BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said in a statement to WXOW, "Two of the three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying freight of all kinds are reported to be derailed on the bluff side of the Mississippi River. The main track is blocked in both directions and an estimated time for reopening the track is not available. Crew members are accounted for, with one receiving medical evaluation. Local first responders are on-site. BNSF has personnel en route to the scene and the cause of the incident is under investigation."

Emergency crews from multiple departments and agencies including fire departments from Ferryville and De Soto, the Wisconsin DNR, and Crawford County Hazmat team are on the water to deploy booms to contain any spills from either the engines or railcars. 

Myhre said he believed that approximately 20 cars derailed off of the BNSF line. Two cars that were linked together did end up floating downriver of the derailment. Crews were in the process of recovering the containers. 

Myhre said any hazardous materials onboard the train were contained and don't pose a danger to the public or emergency responders. 

Video shared by Carrie Nolan shows a number of cars in the water. 

Other viewer photos show at least one car floating in the Mississippi River. 

When asked, Myhre said that the cause of the derailment is known yet. He did say that the tracks are located "well above" any floodwaters that have affected the river. Myhre said he expected BNSF will have a report on the cause at a later date. 

derailment 4.jpg
derailment 2.jpg

As crews work, Myhre asked that people avoid the area. Highway 35 is closed with traffic detoured around the highway south of De Soto and north of Ferryville.

Authorities have suggested the following detour route: STH 56 in Genoa to Viroqua to STH 27 south to STH 171 in Crawford Co. Please avoid STH 35 near DeSoto.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available. 

Map of Derailment.jpg

