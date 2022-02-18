BREAKING NEWS: Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies at 59

(WXOW) - Minnesota 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died at the age of 59.
Friday morning, Hagedorn's wife, Jennifer Carnahan, posted news of his death on social media.
It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night.
Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.
Jim was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, brother-in-law, son-in-law, Vikings, Penguins and Twins fan and will be missed and remembered by many.
While nothing can accurately prepare you for the unimaginable pain, intense sorrow, suffocating grief and seemingly never-ending emptiness that engulfs the entire body, soul and spirit when your forever love passes away; at least we can smile knowing Jim is smiling from heaven encouraging us to keep chasing our dreams, loving unconditionally and fighting for the country.
Jim Hagedorn, I love you. I miss you. I feel empty without you. I will forever be holding your hand.
Hagedorn had been undergoing treatment for stage four kidney cancer which was diagnosed in 2019. He had been receiving care and immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The treatment knocked back his cancer enough that doctors felt safe taking out his affected kidney in 2020, which he said removed an estimated 99% of the cancer in his body. But he announced in July 2021 that his cancer had returned.
He was first elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. The 1st Congressional District covers a large portion of southeastern Minnesota.
Following the news of his death on Friday, the condolences started pouring in.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP Conference chairwoman, tweeted: "The entire House Republican Conference mourns the loss of our friend and colleague @RepHagedorn. Jim was a brave and tireless advocate for his constituents throughout his time in Congress. He was a fighter. We pray for his family and community. He will be deeply missed."
And Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann tweeted, "Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time.'
He added, "Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country. Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow."
Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) also issued a statement on Hagedorn's passing. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn. He served the district with honor and he will be greatly missed. Janel and I send our condolences to his family and friends as they mourn this loss.”
I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Rep. Hagedorn. He was a fighter for his constituents and a friend to so many, including me. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. My condolences to Jennifer and all his family.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 18, 2022
Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today. May they find peace during this difficult time.— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2022
Jim Hagedorn and I worked on opposite sides of the aisle but both worked to serve the people of Minnesota. No one should be taken away from us at such a young age. Thinking of Jennifer and all Jim’s family.— Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 18, 2022
The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this story.