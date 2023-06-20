BREAKING: THAO TRIAL: Mistrial after jurors can't come to unanimous decision

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATE: A mistrial was declared after jurors failed to come up with a verdict in the triple homicide trial of Nya Thao.

Judge Elliott Levine made his ruling around 2:30 p.m. after jurors said they could not reach a unanimous verdict after one day of deliberations.

Word of a deadlocked jury came Tuesday morning when they told the court that they weren't able to reach a verdict.

At that time, shortly after 11 a.m., Judge Levine told them to go back and continue their deliberations.

After a few more hours, they informed the judge that verdicts weren't going to happen. In total, Judge Levine said that they had deliberated approximately ten hours before becoming deadlocked.

Judge Levine met with both prosecutors and defense attorneys to discuss a plan going forward. Both sides agreed that further efforts by the jury weren't likely to result in a verdict, and so they agreed to excuse the jury.

The men and women then returned to the courtroom where Judge Levine first confirmed that there wasn't going to be a resolution in the case. Once that was done, he then thanked the jurors for their service and dismissed them.

The ruling doesn't mean that the case is over. The district attorney's office can choose to retry the case at a later date.

Thao, after court ended, hugged his attorneys before leaving the courtroom.

He still remains in custody. Thao returns to court next week to discuss bond and where the case will go from there.

-----------------------------------------------

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Jurors told the court Tuesday morning that they're deadlocked in their deliberations in the Nya Thao homicide trial.

After hearing testimony last week, jurors received the case on Monday afternoon after hearing closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

Thao is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting deaths of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney in July 2021 near West Salem.

They began their deliberations shortly after 2 p.m. They went until around 7:30 p.m. Monday night before ending for the day.

Jurors returned at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to continue. Shortly after 11 a.m., Judge Elliott Levine was notified of the deadlock.

Everyone returned to the courtroom. Judge Levine then read a statement to the jurors that concluded, in part, "For now, please retire again to the jury room to continue deliberations with an open mind...making another honest effort to come to a conclusion on all the issues."

With that, the jurors went back to continue.

As he got up to leave the courtroom, Thao waived to someone in the gallery, then gave a thumbs up. He was smiling as he shook hands with his attorneys and exited the courtroom.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as new information becomes available.