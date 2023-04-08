BREAKING: Two police officers killed in Barron County

UPDATE (WQOW) - There is a large police presence on County Road SS in Barron County Saturday afternoon after two officers were killed in the line of duty.
A News 18 reporter on scene spoke with a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff's Department who confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.
The Marinette County Deputy Sheriff's Association asked for prayers for the families of two officers lost in the line of duty in a Facebook post.
The Rice Lake Police Department, in a Facebook post, said: "Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department & Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community." The Department updated its profile picture to a picture of a police badge with black and blue lines through it around 6:30 p.m. This is typically done when an officer dies in the line of duty.
No other details are being released right now.
Law enforcement is asking you to avoid County Road SS between Cameron and Chetek.
-----------------------------------------------------
UPDATE (WQOW) - There is a large police presence on County Road SS in Barron County Saturday afternoon for an officer-involved shooting.
A News 18 reporter on scene spoke with a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff's Department who confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.
No other details are being released right now.
The Rice Lake Police Department updated its profile picture on Facebook to a picture of a police badge with black and blue lines through it around 6:30 p.m. This is typically done when an officer dies in the line of duty.
Law enforcement is asking you to avoid County Road SS between Cameron and Chetek.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.
BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - On Saturday afternoon the Rice Lake Police Department posted on Facebook asking people to avoid a stretch of County Road SS due to law enforcement presence.
They ask you to avoid County Road SS between Cameron and Chetek. They haven't released why the law enforcement presence is there, check this story for updates as this story develops.