Breast cancer survivors prepare for Dragon Boat race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Mississippi Sisters and Team Survivor out of Madison headed to Veterans Freedom Park to practice for an upcoming Dragon Boat race in New Zealand in April of next year.
The crew consists of 20 paddlers and two coaches, almost all of which are survivors of breast cancer. Members of the team have also competed in Italy and South America.
Corry Van Aelstyn of the Mississippi Sisters, who is an eight-year survivor of the disease, says the sport can bring together so many women who have beaten the odds.
"I'm just delighted to be out here," Van Aelstyn said. "It's beautiful out here on the black river with some of my best friends and some of my new friends. The weather is fantastic. Even when I'm having a bad day, to come out here with these women and paddle, everything's going to be OK. Every little thing is going to be alright."
Some members have been survivors for over twenty years. The team also raises money for awareness to the disease. They will compete later this month in Chicago on July 30.