 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brenengen Boys and Girls Club shows off new teaching kitchen

  • Updated
  • 0
Teaching Kitchen West Salem BGC1.jpg

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Don and Cheryl Brenengen Boys and Girls Club showed off its newly remodeled kitchen Tuesday with a bit of friendly competition. 

Located in the basement of the club, the teaching kitchen has all brand-new appliances and countertops and four cooking and baking stations.

The goal of the teaching kitchen is to help teach life-long lessons to students. 

"Teaching kids how to work around in a kitchen and make a meal and also nutrition and how to eat healthy and be creative," Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse CEO Jake Erickson said. "We want to give those kids that experience and you know give them some life-long skills."

Teaching Kitchen West Salem BGC2.jpg

At Tuesday's event, 6th grader Ellie Hyer said she's already excited for what's to come. 

"New recipes, learning with new people and just being with other people," Hyer said.

During Tuesday's event, four teams went up against each other for the title of master BGC chef and bragging rights. The teams put their own twists on the classic chocolate chip cookie. 

Teaching Kitchen West Salem BGC3.jpg

A ninth grader, Joshuah Leske said he's impressed with both the updated kitchen and this competition. 

"This is really good. It feels like almost like those commercial baking  competitions but it feels like it's geared more towards kids," Leske said. "It's not a whole lot of stress, it's really fun, you get to connect with people - it's pretty good I might say."

Teaching Kitchen West Salem BGC4.jpg

As BGC staff looks to the future, the goal is to bring in students from every Boys and Girls Club throughout the area to teach them cooking essentials.

Teaching Kitchen West Salem BGC5.jpg

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you