Brenengen Boys and Girls Club shows off new teaching kitchen

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Don and Cheryl Brenengen Boys and Girls Club showed off its newly remodeled kitchen Tuesday with a bit of friendly competition.
Located in the basement of the club, the teaching kitchen has all brand-new appliances and countertops and four cooking and baking stations.
The goal of the teaching kitchen is to help teach life-long lessons to students.
"Teaching kids how to work around in a kitchen and make a meal and also nutrition and how to eat healthy and be creative," Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse CEO Jake Erickson said. "We want to give those kids that experience and you know give them some life-long skills."
At Tuesday's event, 6th grader Ellie Hyer said she's already excited for what's to come.
"New recipes, learning with new people and just being with other people," Hyer said.
During Tuesday's event, four teams went up against each other for the title of master BGC chef and bragging rights. The teams put their own twists on the classic chocolate chip cookie.
A ninth grader, Joshuah Leske said he's impressed with both the updated kitchen and this competition.
"This is really good. It feels like almost like those commercial baking competitions but it feels like it's geared more towards kids," Leske said. "It's not a whole lot of stress, it's really fun, you get to connect with people - it's pretty good I might say."
As BGC staff looks to the future, the goal is to bring in students from every Boys and Girls Club throughout the area to teach them cooking essentials.