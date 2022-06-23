Brewers fans head to 25th annual "La Crosse Day"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Milwaukee Brewers held their 25th annual "La Crosse Day," which gives fans of the team in the Coulee Region a chance to see Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fourteen busses picked up fans at locations such as Central High School and in West Salem. Fans got their tickets at outlets such as the Coulee Bank location on Losey Boulevard.
Those in attendance get to experience ballpark traditions such as tailgating, food and beverages. Live music and raffles were also included.
Explore La Crosse's Director of Marketing, Haleigh Doyle, says that it says a lot about the Brewers organization to hold this event for a quarter century.
"I think that it's very special that they give the opportunity communities to gather," Doyle said. "Spend time together. Really come together around a sport that we all love and cheer on the team. I think it's very cool that they offer this as an opportunity and have worked with La Crosse for so many years."
The game is slated to start shortly after 1 p.m. at American Family Field.