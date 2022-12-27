Bridge Housing moving forward

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - La Crosse County Board has opted to move forward with the bridge housing project, having approved the resolution earlier this month. The project looks to assist homeless families and provide a path of stability for them moving forward.
"Housing first is a concept that works and is really essential," said County Board Chair Monica Kruse. "You can't get a job or have your kids in school if you don't have a place to live."
Bridge housing would place a family in a home along with a direct connection to various agencies and a case manager. Social service providers would work in conjunction with La Crosse County Human Services.
"Assisting the family is key," said Ashley Lacenski, Community Development Director. "It's about having access to the proper assistance while finding paths to success, all beginning with a proper place to stay."
The program also looks to help children have a better opportunity attending school on a more regular basis.
"We want to make sure they have a place they can call home," Lacenski said. "They don't have to worry about where they're going to be sleeping and they know they will come home at the end of the day."
The county board dedicated $3 million dollars to the bridge housing project. The American Rescue Plan Act funds will cover project costs.