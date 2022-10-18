Bridge repair work by MnDOT leads to lane closure of Dakota bridge

DAKOTA, Minn. (WXOW) - Repair work on the westbound I-90 bridge over Highway 61 means traffic is reduced to one lane for the next week.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews are removing and replacing some damaged concrete on the bridge beginning on Tuesday.
They are expected to take until Monday, October 24 to finish the work.
During that time, MnDOT said that drivers can expect possible lane closures, lane shifts, uneven roads, or other obstacles in the work zone.
They also said that there may be delays especially during busy commuting times.