Bright times at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - (WXOW) - The students and teachers at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary school have adjusted to their newly renovated building. As the first year in the new facility nears it's end, the new space is a big hit.
"I taught in the old building for about 20 years," said Jon Steffes, 4th grade teacher. "It took a little while to finish, they took out a wing and added a whole wing, it's been exciting."
Principal Jeff Copp also beamed with positive things to share about the new school spaces.
"It's been a long time coming but we're finally in this new space," Copp said. "We've got a bigger footprint, larger classrooms, larger spaces for not only students but the community."
Residents passed a referendum in 2019 to cover the $23 million needed to finance the construction.
"I'm glad there's enough space to run around," said 4th grader Jillian. "We also got a new smart board and we can look out the windows and there's a lot of space."
The windows are a big feature noticed upon entry into the school.
"Lots of natural light, natural stone elements," said Copp. "It kind of makes us really feel like we're outdoors."
The first official school in the new building wraps up next week Friday when students begin their summer vacation on June 3.