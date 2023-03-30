Bringing awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- In a part of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Family and Children's Center (FCC) in Winona, turned its lawn blue with kid silhouettes.
The FCC is a community mental health organization with the mission to strengthen families and promote individual well-being. The non-profit is based in southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.
The blue silhouettes represent the thousands of children that are abused every year and stand as a symbol for the work that needs to be done.
The FCC's program coordinator Danielle Swedberg said protecting children is everyone's responsibility.
According to data from the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, there were four million child maltreatment reports in 2021 and nearly 2,000 children died from abuse and neglect.
"Child abuse does happen here in the Winona community and that we need everyone to come together to help support that," Swedberg said. "So maybe, that's helping your neighbor with childcare so that children aren't left home alone but it's also being comfortable to report. If you see something that doesn't seem right to you, please report because if we don't know about it, we can't help."
The FCC has a series of events happening in April to bring awareness to the issue.
Including informational session for the signs and symptoms of child abuse on April 19 and 25. In a partnership with Winona State University (WSU), a child abuse prevention walk is set for April 25 at WSU's gazebo.