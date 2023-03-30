 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bringing awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

  • Updated
  • 0
FCC CHILD ABUSE.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- In a part of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Family and Children's Center (FCC) in Winona, turned its lawn blue with kid silhouettes. 

The FCC is a community mental health organization with the mission to strengthen families and promote individual well-being. The non-profit is based in southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin. 

The blue silhouettes represent the thousands of children that are abused every year and stand as a symbol for the work that needs to be done. 

FCC CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION.jpg

The FCC's program coordinator Danielle Swedberg said protecting children is everyone's responsibility. 

According to data from the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, there were four million child maltreatment reports in 2021 and nearly 2,000 children died from abuse and neglect. 

"Child abuse does happen here in the Winona community and that we need everyone to come together to help support that," Swedberg said. "So maybe, that's helping your neighbor with childcare so that children aren't left home alone but it's also being comfortable to report. If you see something that doesn't seem right to you, please report because if we don't know about it, we can't help."

The FCC has a series of events happening in April to bring awareness to the issue. 

Including informational session for the signs and symptoms of child abuse on April 19 and 25. In a partnership with Winona State University (WSU), a child abuse prevention walk is set for April 25 at WSU's gazebo. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here