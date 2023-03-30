Bringing awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse zones. Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding is likely. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&