"Broken right now": addressing the causes of a childcare crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A childcare summit took place Thursday at Western Technical College's Lunda Center. Local leaders and childcare professionals talked ways to solve an ongoing crisis.
Among the organizations present, the 7 Rivers Alliance specializes in economic development. CEO Chris Hardie said they saw a downward trend in childcare workers five years ago.
"In order for our businesses to be more successful, they need more workers," Hardie said. "One of the ways we can do that is how can we get more affordable child care available to our parents. This came up in a workforce development plan that 7 Rivers Alliance did in 2017 where child care was identifies as one of the major barriers that are keeping people out of the workforce."
Among the care professionals present, Sprout Child Care's Sherry Picha hopes that local officials will invest in the dozens of already established businesses instead of starting a new one that would largely benefit staff members of the La Crosse Public School District. On top of that, she said they must first navigate the largest issue plaguing providers.
"The current climate is staffing," Picha said. "That is the big difficulty right now. So our foundation is the training that we need for our employees to be able to be quality child care centers. That is broken right now and there is a correlation with lower wages and lower benefits that are happening out there. That are having people leave the child care force that have been in it for a very long time."
There is hope for the staffing woes. Angie Wells of the Coulee Children Center believes there is momentum in people pursuing a career in childcare.
"I know the important work that my staff do every day," Wells said. "My educators do. Our children learn every day. But I think the community as a whole, both regionally and locally and nationally are starting to see that work. And to know that most of development happens between birth to five."
With negotiation and collaboration, all parties involved hope to begin to find more sustainable solutions.