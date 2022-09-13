Brookdale Assisted Living hosts petting zoo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Tuesday afternoon, Brookdale Assisted Living hosted an open invite petting zoo in the front lawn their facility.
Residents and guests had the chance to interact with various types of farm animals including chickens and a pig. Plus, some unusual animals like a zebra, which was a favorite for many.
Resident Program Manager at Brookdale Assisted Living Laura Munson, said the events they host each month are great ways to bring residents and their families together for a fun event.
"I think it's a great opportunity for multiple generations to come together and share something we all love," Munson said. "I know multiple residents families are coming so we're excited to see their reactions."
The animals were provided by Havens Petting Farm located in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.