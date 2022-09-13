 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brookdale Assisted Living hosts petting zoo

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Tuesday afternoon, Brookdale Assisted Living hosted an open invite petting zoo in the front lawn their facility.

Residents and guests had the chance to interact with various types of farm animals including chickens and a pig. Plus, some unusual animals like a zebra, which was a favorite for many.

Feeding

Resident Program Manager at Brookdale Assisted Living Laura Munson, said the events they host each month are great ways to bring residents and their families together for a fun event.

"I think it's a great opportunity for multiple generations to come together and share something we all love," Munson said. "I know multiple residents families are coming so we're excited to see their reactions."

Animals

The animals were provided by Havens Petting Farm located in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you