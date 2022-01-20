Brooks & Dunn first headliner named for 2022 Ashley for the Arts

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Brooks & Dunn is named as the first headliner for August's Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
Organizers made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
The duo has had 20 number one hits over more than 30 years including "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and "Only in America". They've also sold more than 30 million albums.
It was recently announced according to the duo's website, that they'll be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.
More headliners for the event in Memorial Park in Arcadia are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are already on sale for the event which runs August 11-13.
Money raised from the event goes to support area non-profit organizations. Last year, more than $635,000 was shared among 65 area groups.