Brownsville Overlook offers great view of fall migration

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - The opportunity to see and hear thousands of migrating birds is getting closer as we enter November.
They make a stop in our area to rest and eat before heading south for the winter.
One of the easiest places to see the geese, ducks, and tundra swans is the Brownsville Wildlife Overlook about three miles south of Brownsville on Highway 26.
As in years past, a naturalist from the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge will be at the overlook on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to help answer questions and identify birds. The schedule calls for them to be there from November 5-20.
They encourage visitors to dress warmly as the weather can be breezy by the water.
A release from the refuge said that while peak migration can be hard to predict, the best time to see tundra swans is usually the second or third week in November. If the weather gets colder earlier, the peak will happen earlier. If the weather warms, the swans may extend their stay. They usually stay until the water freezes.
The refuge posts bird sightings on its website. Click here for that information.