Budget listening session set for April 3 in West Salem

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - State Senator Brad Pfaff and Representative Steve Doyle want input from the public on the upcoming state budget.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers unveiled his $104 billion budget last month.
The two-year budget covers such things as infrastructure, education, safety, and tax cuts.
The two legislators would like to hear what priorities are important to members of the public ahead of debate on the issue in the coming weeks.
They've set up a listening session for Monday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Salem Public Library at 201 Neshonoc Road.
The session is expected to last an hour.