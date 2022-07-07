Buffalo County releases identity of woman found in river

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office identified a woman from Independence as the person found in the Mississippi River just south of Winona Tuesday afternoon.
People fishing on an island in the river found the body of 61-year-old Diana Bork in the water around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Given the location, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the Winona County Sheriff's Office, and Winona Dive Rescue all went to the scene.
It was determined that the location of the Bork's body would place the investigation under the jurisdiction of Buffalo County.
Besides the release of the name, no other details, such as the cause of Bork's death, were released. The sheriff's office investigation is ongoing.