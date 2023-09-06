Burn ban lifted in Onalaska and Holmen area

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Burning bans are now lifted in several areas in the Onalaska and Holmen area.
Onalaska Fire Chief Pete Fletty and Holmen Area Fire Chief Ryan Ostreng said the bans in the Town of Holland, Village of Holmen, City of Onalaska, and Town of Onalaska are lifted effective immediately as of September 6.
The fire danger level in these areas has gone from extreme down to a moderate level.
The chiefs said they wanted to remind residents that the area remains under a moderate to severe drought. There are conditions that make it easier to ignite fires that can spread to grasses, brush, and trees.
They ask that outdoor permit burning and any recreational fires be done with care.