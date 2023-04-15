Burn ban still in effect in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite what rain the area has seen on Saturday, burning bans are still in effect in Vernon County.
"The Vernon County Fire Association would like to remind everyone the Burn Ban that was put into effect Wednesday still is in effect until further notice. We may have received a little rain this morning however it is still not safe to burn. Please DO NOT burn anything until the ban is lifted."
That statement was sent out to residents by Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson.
A notice will be posted according to Larson, when the county-wide ban is lifted.
Crews have spent the past several days fighting wildfires in Monroe, Jackson, and Juneau counties that began due to the dry conditions in the region. The largest, the Arcadia Fire, burned approximately 3,000 acres.
A large portion of Wisconsin is listed under Very High fire danger on Saturday.