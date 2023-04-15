Burn ban still in effect in Vernon County

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT.




...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning and continue rising to 15.1 feet
Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to
Monday Morning...

.A complex storm system impacts the region Sunday into Monday
morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday.
Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to
melting. However, as the sun sets and temperatures drop Sunday
night, the risk for accumulating snow will quickly increase.

The heaviest snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning is
expected to fall in a relatively narrow band, making predicting
exact snow amounts at a given location challenging. However,
there is increasing confidence that this band could impact far
southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin along and north
of the Interstate 90 corridor. Snowfall rates in the band may
exceed an inch per hour with total snow amounts of 6 to 12
inches-- locally higher in some locales--by the time the storm
ends Monday morning. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will further
reduce visibilities and worsen travel impacts. Travelers should be
prepared for impacts for the Monday morning commute.

There is still some uncertainty in how far west the heavy snow
will extend. Continue to monitor forecast for updates on this
spring storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches, however higher amounts of 8 to 12 inches of snow could
occur where the heavier band sets up. A light glaze possible for
Taylor County. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.



Burn ban still in effect in Vernon County

  • 0
Fort McCoy fire 3.PNG

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite what rain the area has seen on Saturday, burning bans are still in effect in Vernon County.

"The Vernon County Fire Association would like to remind everyone the Burn Ban that was put into effect Wednesday still is in effect until further notice. We may have received a little rain this morning however it is still not safe to burn. Please DO NOT burn anything until the ban is lifted."
 
That statement was sent out to residents by Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson. 
 
A notice will be posted according to Larson, when the county-wide ban is lifted. 
 
Crews have spent the past several days fighting wildfires in Monroe, Jackson, and Juneau counties that began due to the dry conditions in the region. The largest, the Arcadia Fire, burned approximately 3,000 acres. 
 
A large portion of Wisconsin is listed under Very High fire danger on Saturday. 
 
 

