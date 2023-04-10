Burning ban in place for Stoddard, Town of Bergen; Much of Southern WI at "Very High" fire danger level

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - A burning ban is in effect for the Village of Stoddard and the Town of Bergen.
Stoddard-Bergen Fire Chief Brian Lehmann said the current fire danger level is rated as Very High.
When that happens, it means burning any combustible materials outside is prohibited.
He cites the potential for wildfires and the fact that the weather isn't forecasting any rains that would help the situation.
According to Chief Lehmann, the ban "applies to burn piles, burn barrels, and all campfires unless in developed camping areas. Use caution, disposing of any matches, ashes, charcoal briquettes, or any burning materials into the outdoors. All firework use is banned. Remember to dispose of any cigars, cigarettes, or pipes in a designated receptacle. Charcoal grills may be used only near a residential dwelling on a non-combustible surface, such as concrete."
The ban is in place until conditions improve.
The Wisconsin DNR posted on its website that the southern half of the state is currently under a "Very High" fire danger.