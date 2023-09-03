Burning bans issued in Stoddard, Towns of Bergen, Shelby

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to the extreme level of fire danger in the area, there are now burning bans in effect in two locations.
Chief Brian Lehmann of the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department said that because the level of fire danger is now listed as Extreme, the burning ban is in effect immediately.
Burning any combustible materials outdoors in the Town of Bergen or Village of Stoddard is prohibited.
Chief Lehmann said that this applies to burn piles, burn barrels, and all campfires unless in developed camping areas. He also urges caution when disposing of any matches, ashes, charcoal briquettes, or any burning materials into the outdoors.
He reminds people to dispose of any cigars, cigarettes, or pipes in a designated receptacle.
Lastly, he said that any charcoal grills may only be used near a residential dwelling on a non-combustible surface such as concrete.
Check out the Wisconsin DNR Burn Map to see fire danger conditions in the state
Town of Shelby Fire Chief Tony Holinka has also issued a burn ban effective immediately for the same reasons as Chief Lehmann.
He also reminded Shelby residents of the burning ordinance in the township.
You can find a copy of that ordinance here.
The bans are in effect until conditions change which may be several days from Sunday.
A large portion of southwestern Wisconsin is under Extreme Fire Danger. This includes La Crosse, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties.
Much of the remainder of the southern part of the state is either under a High or Very High danger of wildfires.
As provided by Chief Lehmann, here are what the definitions of those levels means:
High - Fires start easily and spread at a fast rate. All fine dead fuels ignite readily, and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended campfires are likely to escape. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes.
Very High - Fires start very easily and spread at a very fast rate. Fires start easily from all causes, spread rapidly and intensify quickly. Spot fires are a constant danger.
Extreme - The fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage. Fires under extreme conditions start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. Development of high-intensity burning will usually be faster and occur from smaller fires than in the very high danger class.