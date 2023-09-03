Burning bans issued in Stoddard, Towns of Bergen, Shelby

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Conditions This Afternoon for Parts of
Wisconsin...

.The combination of record hot temperatures, low relative
humidity, southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph--gusting to 25 mph at
times, and dry vegetation will result in very conducive conditions
for fires to become unmanageable this afternoon into the early
evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER SOUTHWEST AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...This afternoon into the early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures will reach 95 to 101
degrees.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start could spread rapidly and become
hard to control. Please heed any local burning bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT... Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only fall
into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi and Wisconsin river valleys and their nearby
tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and west-
central Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity values today and Monday will be
on the lower side, but do increase for Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you spend time outside. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets
should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&

Burning bans issued in Stoddard, Towns of Bergen, Shelby

  • Updated
  • 0
wildfire
By Ben Zitouni

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to the extreme level of fire danger in the area, there are now burning bans in effect in two locations. 

Chief Brian Lehmann of the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department said that because the level of fire danger is now listed as Extreme, the burning ban is in effect immediately. 

Burning any combustible materials outdoors in the Town of Bergen or Village of Stoddard is prohibited.

Chief Lehmann said that this applies to burn piles, burn barrels, and all campfires unless in developed camping areas. He also urges caution when disposing of any matches, ashes, charcoal briquettes, or any burning materials into the outdoors.

He reminds people to dispose of any cigars, cigarettes, or pipes in a designated receptacle. 

Lastly, he said that any charcoal grills may only be used near a residential dwelling on a non-combustible surface such as concrete. 

Check out the Wisconsin DNR Burn Map to see fire danger conditions in the state

Town of Shelby Fire Chief Tony Holinka has also issued a burn ban effective immediately for the same reasons as Chief Lehmann. 

He also reminded Shelby residents of the burning ordinance in the township. 

You can find a copy of that ordinance here.

The bans are in effect until conditions change which may be several days from Sunday.

A large portion of southwestern Wisconsin is under Extreme Fire Danger. This includes La Crosse, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 

Much of the remainder of the southern part of the state is either under a High or Very High danger of wildfires. 

As provided by Chief Lehmann, here are what the definitions of those levels means:

High - Fires start easily and spread at a fast rate. All fine dead fuels ignite readily, and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended campfires are likely to escape. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes.

Very High - Fires start very easily and spread at a very fast rate. Fires start easily from all causes, spread rapidly and intensify quickly. Spot fires are a constant danger.

Extreme - The fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage. Fires under extreme conditions start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. Development of high-intensity burning will usually be faster and occur from smaller fires than in the very high danger class.

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR Burn Map 

