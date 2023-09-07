Burning bans lifted in Shelby, Stoddard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the recent rain and more potentially in the forecast, burning bans in several local municipalities are now lifted.
Shelby Fire Chief Troy Holinka said the bans for the Town of Shelby and Town of Greenfield are cancelled.
The bans had been in effect since Sunday as well as bans in the Village of Stoddard and Town of Bergen.
Fire Chief Brian Lehmann lifted those bans for those municipalities Thursday morning.
Check out the Wisconsin DNR Burn Map to see fire danger conditions in the state
Counties including La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson, Buffalo, Pepin, and Trempealeau are at a Moderate fire danger according to the DNR.
The southern third of the state which includes Vernon and Crawford counties, is listed as High for fire danger on the DNR's map.