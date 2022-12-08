Businesses are spreading holiday spirit with Christmas in the Village event

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) -- Businesses are coming together to spread holiday cheer with Trempealeau's first Christmas in the Village event.
It's a chance for the community to promote their town as a destination along the Mississippi River.
"I just love this place. It's a place where we feel safe, we feel like a tight-knit community with our neighbors," Shirley Heffner said. "People care about each other and those are things that come through at Christmas more than any other time of the year."
The event has 10 location sponsors participating in the event:
- FIT for YOU
- River Café
- Serendipity Gifts Crafts and More
- Serenity Massage & Halotherapy
- La Fleur Jardin
- The Vets Bar
- Muddy Waters Bar
- The Station
- In the Making
- Trempealeau Hotel, Restaurant and Saloon
An event passport guides visitors to each store, where they receive a stamp for a chance to win prizes. Inn on the River and Little Bluff Inn donated overnight stays to be a part of the prizes.
Multiple area organizations are to be set up in the Warming Center located in the Village Hall. Including, the Ladies Auxiliary with the VFW selling ornaments, the Boy Scouts selling concessions to raise money for a Pinewood Derby and the food shelf collecting non-perishable food items.
"Everything just came together, so wonderfully. Everybody was willing to pitch in," event organizer and freelance marketer Lisa Adams said. "The people that I went to were quick to say yes, that they wanted to participate in this. They thought it was a long time coming; they really think that it's something Trempealeau needs."
Santa will be making a stop in the Caboose at The Station, between 12-3 p.m.
The event runs during business hours, Saturday the 10th. To learn more, click here.