Businesses cleaning up damage after downtown shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Evidence of the shooting downtown was evident once daylight broke over 3rd Street.

Cracked and broken windows where bullets went through were seen along the 100 block of the street following the early morning incident.

A board over the door of Polito's Pizza and a bullet hole in the middle of one of its large main windows are reminders of what happened several hours earlier.

Multiple people were hurt in the drive-by shooting around 2 a.m. La Crosse Police said that those taken to local hospitals had non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 10 a.m., La Crosse Police said they'd arrested a suspect in the drive-by shooting.

Polito's employees were busy Saturday morning cleaning up the damage done by the gunfire.

Despite what happened, they said they'd open as usual at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.