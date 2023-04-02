Businesses in Blair promote local shops in fashion show

Blair, Wis. (WXOW) - Local small businesses strutting their stuff on the runway Sunday afternoon in Blair.
Four area clothing boutiques came together to host a fashion show at Tenba Ridge Winery.
Organizers say it was a chance to show off new products and promote shopping small.
Anna Ledebuhr, owner of Coulee Boutique, says, "The event is great exposure and it's fun. It's so loud in here now because it's a packed house so people are coming out to support small businesses. We're able to showcase what we have to offer and it's just really neat to be able to collaborate with other people who are in the same type of businesses rather than competing against each other, said Ledebuhr.
Several other small businesses served as vendors during the sold out event.