Businesses in Spring Grove continue to open and expand

  • Updated
  • 0
spring grove water 2.jpg
Spring Grove, coming soon sign.jpg

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WXOW) -- In December 2023, a large fire destroyed businesses and apartments in downtown Spring Grove. Now, the community is recovering and growing. 

firefighters in spring grove.jpg

Patrick Longmire Sr., the owner of Red's IGA, has expanded his businesses to include a liquor store. 

Pat's Liquor.jpg

This comes shortly after the Spring Grove Municipal Liquor Store closed at the end of June. 

With this new business venture, Longmire Sr. said it'll benefit his already established local grocery store. 

"I think it's going to help a lot," Longmire Sr. said. "As far as making the store stronger and it'll help the community."

Spring Grove Pat's Liquor.jpg

Within the Longmire family, another is in the process of expanding his business to a brand new location of its own. 

"We started as the food truck in 2017," Owner of Fat Pat's Brewery Patrick Longmire Jr. said. "In 2020, we actually kind of moved inside the grocery store and we were able to operate out of there for a while. We definitely outgrew the space."

Spring Grove, Fat Pat's Distillery.jpg

This move is allowing Longmire Jr. to expand the brewery's hours and its menu. 

"The brisket and all of the barbeque stuff we do - the ribs, chicken, turkey. We make some pretty insanely great burgers," Longmire Jr. said. "The woodfired pizza is going to be new and I can't wait to have that every day."

He added that these new and expanding businesses will benefit the community as a whole. 

"When we had the location at Red's, we noticed a ton of people from out of town visiting us. I think it's only going to do that a lot more," Longmire Jr. said. "The surrounding businesses - they should be able to feed off of that and vice versa. We're right across the street from Rock Filter Distillery. I know that they're bringing people into town that didn't necessarily know that we were in town. So it'll just be a little walk across the street to see us."

He said he's hopeful that construction will start soon, with the brewery opening by the end of the year. 

