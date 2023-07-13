Caledonia area farmer fined $10K for manure run-off

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A Caledonia area farmer is fined $10,000 for violating water quality regulations by his Houston County farm.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said that earlier this year, the Darin Meyer Farm improperly applied manure to fields near a protected waterway.
The manure was spread on frozen and snow covered fields near Riceford Creek. When the spring thaw happened, the manure and contaminated runoff flowed into a ditch which flowed into the creek.
Riceford Creek is described by the MPCA as a dedicated trout stream.
A complaint from a resident who saw the runoff led to the MPCA investigation into the matter.
A release from the MPCA said that the farm also took corrective actions to resolve the violations to keep it from happening again.
Although the manure entered a trout stream, the MPCA said there was no fish kill associated with what occurred.