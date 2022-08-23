Caledonia City Administrator arrested on DUI charges

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Caledonia's City Administrator is arrested near La Crescent over the weekend on two separate DUI charges.
Jake Arthur Dickson, 29, was taken into custody Friday night August 19 by La Crescent Police following a traffic stop near La Crescent.
According to the criminal complaint, two La Crescent Police officers saw a black truck weaving on Highway 16. The complaint said one of the officers saw the truck cross the center line, the fog line, and drive on the fog line.
The officers pulled the truck over. When an officer spoke to the driver, later identified as Dickson, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol and could see Dickson's eyes were bloodshot and watery. The complaint said that Dickson admitted to the officer he had been drinking.
After failing field sobriety tests and refusing to provide a breath sample, Dickson was arrested for DUI.
He was then taken to the Houston County Jail where he later agreed to provide a breath sample. It came back at 0.23% BAC.
Dickson was later released from jail. He has a court appearance set for October in Houston County Court.
Dickson faces two charges, one a 2nd Degree DUI and the other a 3rd Degree DUI. Both charges are listed as Gross Misdemeanors. The charges also mentioned a previous DUI conviction in Arkansas in 2012.
Each charge carries a penalty of one year in jail and a $3,000 fine.
WXOW has reached out to Caledonia city officials and Dickson for comment. None have returned our messages.