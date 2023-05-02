CALL: Area counties using Great Rivers 211 to assist with flood damage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several area counties are using Great Rivers 211 to help with assessing the damage caused by the recent flooding.
La Crosse, Vernon, and Crawford counties have all issued releases asking people to call 211 for help with flood damage.
People also have the option of going to the 211 WI website to report damage there.
By calling 211, residents or businesses can get assistance with damage assessments. Great Rivers 211 can also collect information on any unmet needs that can be forwarded to the appropriate agency.
According to Vernon County, while reporting damage helps with whether counties may need to make additional requests to the state for assistance, it does not guarantee funding assistance for repairs or cleanup.
People with unmet needs can contact the River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience Group for help.
Vernon County also added that they have flood cleanup kits available in De Soto, Genoa, and Stoddard. Residents can also contact the Vernon County Emergency Management Office for a kit.
In all cases, property owners should contact their insurance company first. They should also take pictures and keep any paperwork or documentation regarding damages.
Below is a list of questions provided by Crawford County that details the questions to prepare for when calling 211 regardless of which county residents or businesses are from. There's also a pdf printable version of the questions below as well.
GENERAL INFORMATION:
Call Center Site
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number
Secondary Phone Number
Do we have permission to text and/or email you if resources or information become available?
Address (includes street address, city, county, state, and zip code)
Address Jurisdiction (City, Village, Town)
Mailing Address (if different)
Contact Type (for 2-1-1 coding)
How did they contact you? (call, online, text, chat, email, mail)
211 Call Type (Information and Referral, Information Only, Crisis, No Referral Given) – for 211
coding and to track information only calls
Call Notes
Age of person needing service
Gender of person needing service
STANDARD DAMAGE REPORT: QUESTIONS – ALL DISASTER TYPES
Are you the owner of the damaged property? (yes, no)
If no, what is the name and phone number of the property owner?
Are you calling about your home or business? Or both? (Home, home & business, business
(other than farming), farm, Other)
(1) Do you rent or own your home? (Own, Rent or Lease, Other)
(a) Own: Is your home conventional built or manufactured? (Conventional,
Manufactured, N/A)
(b) Own: Is this your primary living residence? (Yes, No, Unselected)
(c) Own: Is this a single-family unit or multi-family (duplex/apartments etc.)
(2) Do you have insurance coverage? What type?
(a) Yes – Flooding insurance
(b) Yes – homeowners insurance
(c) Yes – rental insurance
(d) No
(e) Unsure or other
(3) Is this your primary living residence?
(a) Yes
(b) No
(4) Do you believe your home is safe?
(a) Yes
(b) No
(5) Can you reach the property to enter it?
(a) Yes
(b) No
(6) Is there a private road or bridge damaged on the property?
(a) Yes
(b) No
(7) Was there structural damage to the home?
(a) Wall Collapse
(b) Crack in foundation
(c) Moved off foundation
(d) Twisted/bent frame
(e) Other
What needs are you facing due to the disaster? (Notes box for answer)
Would you like us to share your information if volunteers become available to help with clean
up?
Yes / No
What clean up help is needed?
Options: Muck out, Mold remediation, Trees, Tarp, Debris, Deferred maintenance, Rebuild
Added to Crisis Clean Up (for 211 coding)
DISASTER TYPE: FLOODING – ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS
(1) Is, or was, there water inside the property?
(a) Yes
(b) No
(c) Unknown (unable to access)
(2) Does the property have a basement?
(a) Yes
(i) Please describe your basement, option list of: crawlspace, full basement,
finished, half finished, unfinished
(ii) How many inches of water were in the basement?
(b) No
(i) How many inches of water were on the first floor?
(3) Are any of your utilities damaged?
(a) Furnace
(b) Electrical panel
(c) Water heater
(d) Water service/well
(e) HVAC
(f) Sanitary Sewer/septic
(g) Other
(4) Has flood water overtopped the head of your private well? (yes, no)
(a) IF YES: Share following information: