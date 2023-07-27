Cameron Park closing for maintenance work July 31

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is closing Cameron Park on Monday, July 31 for cleaning and maintenance.
The city's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department made the announcement on Thursday morning.
It is the second time in the last two months that the park has been closed. It was closed for several days at the end of May and beginning of June also for maintenance and repair work.
As was done in May, fencing will be installed around the park during the cleanup and maintenance project.
The downtown park is a gathering spot for the unhoused population since the city closed Houska Park on Isle La Plume last fall. They will have to move during the cleaning process.
The city council earlier this month also passed an ordinance that bans camping in city parks.
The announcement from the city said the park would be reopened for the Friday Farmers Market to operate as usual.