Cameron Park Farmers Market opening for season on Friday

By Brittany Lake

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The opening of the Cameron Park Farmers Market happens on Friday. 

Nearly three dozen vendors provide foods, produce, artwork, and crafts  available for purchase at the market. 

In a statement about the opening on Friday, Market Manaer Maddie Makinster said that while many of the vendors are returning again this year, " “I am so happy to have gotten a solid handful of new vendors. There is a new meat vendor, three unique artists, a canned goods vendor, and finally... a new cheese vendor!”

Vendors are set up in the park from 4 pm until dusk on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October.

