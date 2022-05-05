Cameron Park Farmers Market opening for season on Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The opening of the Cameron Park Farmers Market happens on Friday.
Nearly three dozen vendors provide foods, produce, artwork, and crafts available for purchase at the market.
In a statement about the opening on Friday, Market Manaer Maddie Makinster said that while many of the vendors are returning again this year, " “I am so happy to have gotten a solid handful of new vendors. There is a new meat vendor, three unique artists, a canned goods vendor, and finally... a new cheese vendor!”
Vendors are set up in the park from 4 pm until dusk on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October.