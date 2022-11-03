Cameron Park Winter Farmers Market starts November 6

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's time to move indoors as the Cameron Park Winter Farmers Market begins its season this weekend in La Crosse.
The market returns to the Radisson Center Ballroom a the corner of Jay and 2nd streets in downtown La Crosse on Sundays from November 6 through December 18. It runs each of those days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Maddie Makinster, the Market Manager, said that people coming to the winter market will see a lot of the same faces. “It is so great to see that most of our Winter Market Vendors were either present at our Cameron Park markets this year, or are returning to the Winter Market from last year,” she said. “I am also excited about a couple new faces that we have never hosted before!”
According to the market, all the vendors are local and source or produce their products within a 100 mile radius of La Crosse. They include produce, baked goods, jewelry, homemade crafts and artwork.