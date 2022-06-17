Cameroon's Education Foundation Director visits the area to strengthen ties

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- Chin Idirsu has travelled from Kumbo, Cameroon in Central Africa to strengthen the countries ties to its sister-city, La Crosse.
Idirsu has worked with many organization in the area on many projects but one of the biggest might be working with the Rotary Club of La Crosse.
He was the main contact between the Rotary Club of La Crosse as they worked with six other clubs including clubs from Minnesota and California to help build three primary schools in Cameroon.
Idirsu said that in July he will be the new President of Kumbo's Rotary Cub and hopes they'll be able to move into phase two, to build three more schools with libraries and solar panels.
"It would be a good opportunity for the children to have access to electricity so that they can at least charge their phones," Idirsu said. "They need to charge their phones - they will be able to communicate with other students, especially in the U.S."
Idirsu had the opportunity to tour La Crosse including the Cameroon Garden in Riverside Park, which he said he's proud to have been a part of.