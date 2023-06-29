Camp Decorah provides a lesson in adventure for area scouts

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday, Scouts BSA took advantage of their first open program session at Camp Decorah.
The scouts put their marksman skills to the test shooting clay pigeons with shotguns and drew back on the bow to try and hit a bullseye.
Other activities included zip lining across an open field, fishing and much more.
Tenderfoot Scout Chase Palmer encouraged anyone to join the ranks if interested.
"Do it! I thought at first, 'Eh, I'm okay,'" Palmer said. "We go on so many camping trips, which is really fun."
Director of Camp Decorah, Kelly Wilde said Scout BSA teaches much more than outdoor survival skills.
"We follow this 12 points of the Scout Law which is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. So that's what we try to teach them and try to instill in them to be the best possible people that they can be," Wilde said.
