Campaign chairs announced for Great Rivers United Way annual campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Great Rivers United Way announces its chairs for its upcoming 2023-24 campaign drive.
Chuck and LuAnn Roth are leading up the non-profit's efforts to raise funds for the GRUW's partner agencies and programs for the coming year.
Both have a long history serving the United Way here in the La Crosse area and elsewhere over the years. Chuck served on the Board of Directors in the 90s and was Board President in 1995. Both served on the Great Rivers United Way's Campaign Cabinet in 2018 and 2019.
You may also know the Roths as the 2015 Oktoberfest Festmaster and Frau. They are also active on other boards and committees in the area.
Chuck is also the former Vice President and General Manager at WXOW.
According to the GRUW, they'll work as they public face of the organization as they go out into the community to raise funds.
In the announcement, they both said that they want to share "the positive United Way story"
“GRUW serves such an important role in our community, and we are proud to support its purpose and mission.”
For more information on the Great Rivers United Way or to donate, you can click here.