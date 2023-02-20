Campbell Police looking for man wanted on drug and other charges

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Campbell Police are asking the public for help in locating a person on several charges.
The department posted information on its Facebook page on Desmond R. Taylor.
According to the department, the 26-year-old has a felony arrest warrant for failure to appear for possession with intent to deliver designer drugs, resisting arrest, bail jumping, and misappropriate ID to avoid penalty.
People can contact the Campbell Police Department at 608-783-1050 if they have information on Taylor's whereabouts.
Tips can also be made anonymously by going through the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers line at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers app "P3" to submit a tip.