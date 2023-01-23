Campbell Police looking for missing teen

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Town of Campbell Police Department is hoping the public can help in locating a teenage girl who left her home Sunday afternoon.
The department said in a Facebook post that Jayden Halverson ran away from home at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.
Halverson is 5'6" and weighs 125 pounds. She has a pierced eyebrow, piercings in both nostrils, and several small knuckle tattoos. Her hair is red. She is believed to be wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black pants, and winter boots.
Police ask that if anyone has seen her or knows her current location to please contact the Campbell Police Department at 608-783-1050.