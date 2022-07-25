Campbell residents asked to help with brush pick-up

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - While the trees, tree limbs and brush blown down from Saturday's storms are getting cleaned up, the Town of Campbell is asking its residents to follow a few rules to ensure everything gets picked up properly.
The township is coming around with large vehicles with grappling hooks to remove the brush. Those vehicles need room to maneuver to grab the brush.
To best do that, they'd like residents to pile brush for pick up at the edge of the road away from utility poles or lines, and mailboxes to make it easier for crews to do their job.
Crews are scheduled to work during the week picking up storm debris.
Residents with questions can call the Town Office at 783-0050.