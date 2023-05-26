 Skip to main content
Campgrounds prepare for a busy Memorial Day weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse region has around 22 different campgrounds and Explore La Crosse is highlighting area sites like Goose Island Campground, Pettibone Resort and more.

At Goose Island, visitors have already began to pack their campers and trailers at sites in the campground preparing to explore the many trails and riverways for their Memorial Day Weekend.

Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels said they tend to see travelers come to La Crosse from all over the country.

"People come here and they are attracted to our area because of the topography that we have to offer. The bluffs being a different region makes us very unique for the Midwest and actually the entire country," Frels said.

Frels added that campgrounds are a great way to expose visitors to the La Crosse region to possibly have tourists make a return visit.

