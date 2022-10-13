Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to area in December

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The spirit of the holidays rolls back into the area in early December for the first time since 2019.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was canceled in-person stops in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and went virtual instead.
This season, they've decided to resume live performances at multiple stops across the country.
The train is scheduled to make a number of visits to our area between December 7-11.
The first opportunity comes on December 7 when the Holiday Train plans stops in the following locations:
|Location
|Address
|Arrival
|Event Time
|Marquette
|Marina parking lot, north off Casino Queen Marquette at Water Street and Highway 76
|2:45 p.m.
|3-3:30 p.m.
|Lansing
|Ball field on South Front Street between North 2nd and Dodge Street
|4:50 p.m.
|5-5:30 p.m.
|New Albin
|Parking lot adjacent CP tracks on Railroad Street between Ross Ave. and Oak St.
|6:15 p.m.
|6:30-7 p.m.
|La Crescent
|The Commadore Food and Spirit Parking lot, 215 South Chestnut Street
|8:15 p.m.
|8:30-9 p.m.
On December 10, the train makes stops in Wisconsin.
|Location
|Address
|Arrival
|Event Time
|Tomah
|Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Avenue
|5:25 p.m.
|5:30-6 p.m.
|Sparta
|Corner of S. Water St. and Milwaukee (south side of CP tracks)
|6:45 p.m.
|7-7:30 p.m.
|La Crosse
|Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew St.
|8:25 p.m.
|8:30-9 p.m.
Final stops in the area are the next day in Winona and Wabasha.
|Location
|Address
|Arrival
|Event Time
|Winona
|Amtrak Station, 65 East Mark St.
|3:30 p.m.
|3:45-4:15 p.m.
|Wabasha
|Gambie Ave. railway crossing by Bruegger Park
|5:30 p.m.
|5:45-6:15 p.m.
During each stop, there's musical performances. This year, Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle are providing entertainment for the crowds.
As in the past, all the Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP does ask those coming to visit the train to consider bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or cash to help area food banks. All the donated items and funds stay in the community.