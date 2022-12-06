Cancer concerns? Talk to a doc about screenings

(WXOW) - Research shows early screening for cancer is the best bet for survival. The death of actress Kirstie Alley due to a brief battle with colorectal cancer brings early detection into renewed focus.
This week also happens to be National Cancer Screening Week, an initiative from the American Cancer Society offering a reminder to take a proactive step for your health.
ACS data show an estimated 37,320 new cancer cases this year in Wisconsin and about 35,130 in Minnesota. But, the rate of cancer deaths has dropped by more than 30% since it peaked in 1991 due in part to early detection.
"Certainly advanced treatment are helping us too, but the earlier we catch it, the more effectively we can treat it," said Matt Flory with the American Cancer Society. "We're seeing with some cancer tests, we can find problems before they start. So, colorectal cancer and cervical cancer we can find pre-cancers and prevent cancer from even happening."
Flory added that there are a number of resources to aid in the screening process, including the Road to Recovery program which is just restarting in the La Crosse area. That involves local drivers who volunteer to help people get to their appointments.
You can arrange a ride or volunteer by calling 1 (800) 227-2345 or going to cancer.org/drive. Find more screening resources at cancerscreenweek.org.