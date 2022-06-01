Cancer patients and survivors advocate for affordable healthcare

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW)- Cancer patients and survivors gathered in Stoddard Wednesday afternoon, to send a message to federal and state lawmakers that the time to make healthcare more affordable is past due.
American Cancer Society Ambassador (ACS) and cancer survivor Mariah Forester Oleson, spoke to elected officials and community members that were in attendance about her struggles battling cancer physically and financially.
And why she now advocates for affordable care.
"It's been a very hard journey for me and my family just trying to figure everything out. I want to make it just a little bit easier for families of cancer patients and survivors of all types to go through their journey." Forester Oleson said.
According to the ACS, Wisconsin is one out of the twelve states that has not expanded Medicaid.
Lead Ambassador of the ACS Linda DeGarmo is hopeful for the Reconciliation Bill to pass through the Senate vote that is expected to happen in July to help expand Medicaid.
DeGarmo wants politicians to put differences aside to help struggling patients get the care they need.
"Instead of fighting each other worry about who is across the isle, work with them. Start fighting for the people in your district and for people that deserve affordable cancer care." DeGarmo said.
ACS urges anyone that is concerned about this issue to reach out to their elected officials and to sign their petition here.