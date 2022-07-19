Cancer patients receive special gift during treatment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health Systems and Dahl Subaru have teamed up for seven years to give special blankets to patients undergoing cancer treatment, with Tuesday being the latest such event.
Dahl Sales Manage Tony Benson says the blankets have a fleece side and is water resistant on the other, perfect for camping. On top of that, he says the company is looking out for their neighbors.
“Just to give them that warm feeling," Benson said. "That someone’s thinking about them outside these walls and outside of their family. Being part of the community is being involved with the community. We strive to do that at Dahl Subaru.”
Dr. Ben Parsons of Gundersen helps these patients on a regular basis and says the company's values are on display when they give back.
“Any support that patients can receive for going through cancer is always appreciated," Parsons said. "It’s nothing like having a nice blanket to wrap up in when you’re getting the chills from infusion or some other issue while you’re going through cancer treatments. Just anything we can do to wrap them in love and medicine just like Gundersen says.”
Among the recipients, Terrie Hanson was undergoing her first chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer when she was given her blanket, which came as a pleasant surprise.
“I was not expecting it, but it is much appreciated," Hanson said. "I know during chemo, you do get chills. I think the blanket from Dahl Subaru is a great thing to give out to cancer patients.”
Hanson says she will use the blanket at future appointments to keep her warm and comfortable.