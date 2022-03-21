Candidates for Holmen School Board Take Part in Virtual Forum

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) - The League of Women Voters hosted a virtual school candidate board forum Monday night to give the community a chance to learn more about the candidates running for the Holmen School Board.
There is less than a month to go before voters return to the polls.
The candidates, as they will appear on the ballot, are: Josh Neumann, Rebecca Rieber, Barbara Wuensch and Chad Updike.
Candidates were asked to explain their reason for running, whether or not they support "divisive" curriculum and if they think it's fair to allow parents to review and approve the teacher's annual lesson plan.
The candidates responded in part, agreeing on one thing in particular that in order to improve teacher retention, better compensation should be a top priority.
The four candidates are competing for two three-year terms on the District of Holmen School Board.
That election is April 5.