Candidates Neumann and Updike respond to fake ad in Holmen School Board race

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen Police are investigating a fake political flyer circulating on social media targeting two Holmen School Board candidates.
The fake ad depicts the two candidates, Chad Updike and Josh Neumann using racist terms. The two are on the ballot in the April 5 Spring Election.
Due to the nature of the ad, WXOW will not be showing any images of the ad.
Over the weekend, Updike and Neumann released a statement in response to the flyer...calling it "disgusting and vile."
"People that know myself and know Chad, not a single person believed for even a moment that it was true," Candidate Josh Neumann said. "So, they know about me, know about my family, what we represent and the kind of people we are."
The other two candidates in the April election, Barb Wuensch and Rebecca Rieber, have also denounced the fake ad.
Both Updike and Neumann believe the motive behind the post was to further divide the Holmen community.
"We both have families in the community and over the last two years we have a lot of divide happen, not just in Holmen but in many communities," Candidate Chad Updike said. "Our number one goal in choosing to run was to bring people back together and close that divide."
Holmen School Board President Cheryl Hancock told WXOW that this is "An isolated social media horrendous post." Hancock believes no physical flyers have been found at this time. She also said, "I don't believe it came from any of the current local candidates."
In a statement to WXOW, La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke discussed potential criminal charges for the person or persons who created the fake ad. He said that it could fall under a violation of the statute for False representations affecting elections, the penalty for which is up to $1,000 and six months in jail or both.
Gruenke said it would be easier to prove the intent and falseness if done by a candidate or campaign, but harder if someone did it claiming it was a joke or political satire. Then it could be possibly argued it was protected political speech.