Candy Land Characters are brought to life at a local fall festival

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- La Crescent United Methodist Church welcomed the community for its Candy Land Lane Fall Festival.
Volunteers of all ages brought the Candy Land Characters alive for a life-size creation of the popular board game.
Community members advanced through the 'board game' in their Halloween costumes visiting Grandma Nutt, Princess Lolly and even Lady Licorice for the chance to win candy.
The director of Children and Family Ministries, Mindy Kearney, at the church said the Candy Land Lane Fall Festival is just one way to bring the community together.
"We really love the community that we're in, so it's great to just be able to give back a little bit," Kearney said. "Just be out there enjoying our neighbors, meeting our neighbors and just being together."
The annual event had games and challenges for the kids along the Candy Land path, as well as food and live music.
Kearney said the hope is that the event will grow in the future and they might try out different themes for the fall festival.