Canines take over Myrick Park for Wuffy Easter Egg Hunt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Area pet owners and their favorite canine traveled to Myrick Park for the 3rd annual Wuffy Easter Egg Hunt for dogs Saturday afternoon.
People and their pets explored the park looking for plastic colored eggs that were filled with handmade dog treats from Wuffy.
Wuffy co-founder, Jaclyn Cardin, said this years egg hunt is the largest turn out so far and continues to gain in popularity.
"It's fun for the whole family including your four legged kids," Cardin said. "I think people getting out letting their dogs socialize and we all have one thing in common that we love pets."
Cardin said the treats are made with no fillers or additives.
She added that Wuffy also donates to the Coulee Region Humane Soceity.