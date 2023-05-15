Canoeists attempting to set speed record down Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - They passed La Crosse in a hurry on Monday morning.
They had a good reason-an attempt to set a new speed record for canoeing down the entire length of the Mississippi River.
The team of canoeists are looking to break the 2021 record of 17 days, 19 hours, and 46 minutes.
They began at Itasca State Park in Minnesota at the headwaters with the goal of the Gulf of Mexico for a distance of some 2,296 miles.
According to their website, they are on Day 6 of the trip that began at 6 a.m. on May 10.
They went by La Crosse's Riverside Park on Monday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Several people were in the park to watch the group pass by and cheer them on. Supporters, family, and friends have been doing that all along the route.
One of the canoeists is Judson Steinback from the La Crosse area. He's a national champion racing canoeist.
The others are Scott Miller of Minneapolis, Paul Cox from Atlanta, and Wally Werderich from Illinois, with one backup paddler, Joe Mann.
The team has a ground crew and a crew in boats supporting their efforts.
You can track their route in real time by clicking here.
When they passed Genoa early Monday afternoon, they were approximately 663 miles, or a little less than one-third of their way into their journey south.