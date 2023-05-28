 Skip to main content
Canoeists set new world record down Mississippi River

Speed Mississippi.jpg

A group of canoeists broke a world record for the fastest paddle down the entire length of the Mississippi River

HEAD OF PASSES LIGHT, LA (WXOW) - A group of canoeists including a La Crosse man set a new world record for paddling the entire length of the Mississippi River.

Early Saturday morning, the Mississippi Speed Record group reached the Gulf of Mexico.

They made the trip from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to Head of Passes Light, Louisiana in 16 days, 20 hours, and 16 minutes. They began May 10 and passed La Crosse on May 15. 

The journey broke the old record by nearly a day. 

One of the canoeists is from the La Crosse area. Judson Steinback was one of the four canoeists to make the more than 2,300 mile trip.

The others who made the record paddle were Scott Miller of Minneapolis, Paul Cox from Atlanta, and Wally Werderich from Illinois, with one backup paddler, Joe Mann. 

A documentary on the trip is expected later this year.

