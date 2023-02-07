 Skip to main content
Captain Adam Markert is the LCFD's "Firefighter of the Year"

  Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over the past nine years, the La Crosse Fire Department awards one of their own the title of "Firefighter of the Year".

For 2022, Captain Adam Markert receives that honor.

The Firefighter of the year award is a peer-based award given every year to a firefighter who goes above and beyond for their station and community.

Captain Adam Markert has been with the LCFD for 15 years.

His involvement with the haz-mat team as a trainer and working with Mayo Clinic Health System to create a program that helps improve firefighter fitness are two reasons why his peers said he was an easy choice.

Being that the award is peer-based, Captain Markert says, "It's a pretty big honor. Everybody kind of sees what's going on and they see there is a benefit to the department and by nominating me that is just something that makes you feel real good."

He goes on the say that he didn't ever set out to win the award. Rather, he just was trying the the best he could to help better keep his community safe.

Among many of his fellow department members, Captain Markert's wife and children as well as his parents were in attendance for the event.

